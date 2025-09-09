“He’s Very Clear About Where He Wants to Be”: Kritika Kamra on Raghav Juyal’s Confidence and Self-Belief

Raghav Juyal has always been admired for forging his own path in the industry. Kritika Kamra, who shared screen space with him in Gyaarah Gyaarah, applauded his clarity, self-belief, and fearless approach to decision-making — qualities that set him apart. Speaking about Raghav , Kritika said ,“Raghav has this inherent confidence. He’s very clear about where he wants to be. He doesn’t get distracted by that. He takes risky decisions, which is amazing. It’s infectious almost. And he has belief. Self-belief is very solid. He doesn’t have any self-doubt, which I have a lot of. But I think he is more sure-footed. He knows. And that’s why when you know, you train better for that. You don’t get distracted by that. So that’s why he is able to take such risky decisions, which have benefited him a lot. That’s why he is able to do it. Because he is very clear about where he wants to be, where he sees himself.”

The actor, 33, has spent more than a decade in the spotlight – first as a dance contestant, then choreographer and show host and now, with roles on the big screen. Raghav Juyal appeared in a series of exciting films, including ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and also made his OTT debut with Abhay 2. Raghav, who hails from Dehradun, shot to fame with an impeccable performance in 'Kill', alongside Lakshya and Tanya Maniktala.