"Hi to India," says Shakira as she interacts with Diljit Dosanjh at Met Gala 2025

New York [US], May 6 : Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh left desi fans proud with his traditional yet modern appearance at the Met Gala 2025.

Diljit honoured his Sikh roots on a global platform as he walked the iconic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum in New York City wearing a turban (a symbol of Sikh identity), a kurta, and a tehmat (a long tunic and draped bottoms).

Not only with his look but he also caught eyeballs during his meeting with renowned Colombian singer Shakira. Several images and videos from the fashion night surfaced online.

'Before gracing the red carpet, Diljit posed with Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger in what appeared to be a pre-event photoshoot.

Take a look at the picture posted on Reddit

A while ago, Diljit's team posted a fun clip. In the video, Shakira could be seen capturing candid moments with Diljit and Nicole as they were seated together in a luxurious car.

In the selfie video, we can see the 'Waka Waka' hitmaker introducing everyone inside the car. When she panned the camera towards the Punjabi singer, Shakira, in her sweet voice said, "Diljit! Diljit!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJS6vFlvAQL/?hl=en

In response, Diljit enacted a namaste gesture, and then Shakira sent out a message to her Indian fans, saying, 'Hi to India. '

Diljit is among the few invited to dine inside Anna Wintour's exclusive soiree.

Met Gala 2025 marked Diljit's debut at Hollywood's biggest fashion night. Interestingly, he became the first turbaned actor-singer to debut at the Met Gala.

Diljit's Met Gala look touched the hearts of his fans, as many hailed him and appreciated his thought behind his outfit.

"So proud," a social media user commented.

"Goosebumps," another one wrote.

Both Diljit and Shakira attended the Met Gala 2025 in Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung's creations.

A day before making his debut at the Met Gala, in a fun post, Diljit shared pictures of the goodies he received from the Met Gala organisers. He also posted a video to share his excitement about attending the grand event.

Along with the fun video, the actor added a caption that read, "MET GALA Tomorrow Daso Fer Ki Paiye Kal Nu Halaa Laa Laa Karauni An #metgala." (MET Gala tomorrow, tell me what to wear for tomorrow. I'll make a lot of noise and create a scene.)

Apart from Diljit, the Indian stars who were present at the Met Gala this year were Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Isha Ambani, and Manish Malhotra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor