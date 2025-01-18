High Commission of India hosts special film screening celebrating Indian cinema and sports in London

London [UK], January 18 : On Friday, the High Commission of India in London hosted a special film screening at the Mayfair Hotel, showcasing three iconic Indian sports films '83', 'Dangal', and 'Chak De! India'.

The screening, attended by over 250 guests, including members of the Indian diaspora and a diverse international audience, highlighted India's growing prominence in Indian cinema and its ability to inspire through films globally.

High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami delivered an insightful address during the event, emphasizing the cultural significance of the films and their role in promoting key values like teamwork, unity, and national pride.

In his speech, Doraiswami expressed gratitude to the attendees and reflected on the unique bond between cinema and cricket, a sport that has become integral to India's cultural identity.

"Film, as you know, is India's most favoured form of entertainment. Cricket, of course, is religionthat's the state of the film. A film that brings together cricket and storytelling is a winner in and of itself," he said.

He went on to elaborate on the historical significance of storytelling in India's culture, noting that the country was one of the earliest to embrace film as a medium for narrating stories.

"The process of telling stories is a critical part of the human experience. Everything we do, even our religious traditions, is an essence of telling stories," Doraiswami said, adding, "Films in India bring together storytelling, music, dance, and provide a cathartic experience in two and a half to three hours."

The High Commissioner also touched on the strength of Indian cinema in overcoming language barriers, highlighting Bollywood's role as a global powerhouse in film production, despite India's linguistic diversity.

A key theme of the evening was the growing collaboration between the Indian and UK film industries. Doraiswami discussed how the UK's creative industries, including film studios, animation, and gaming sectors, have played a significant role in the success of many Indian films.

"The film industry is one of the big potential drivers of a future partnership between India and the UK," he remarked.

He also highlighted the increasing utilization of UK studios in the production of Indian films and emphasized the importance of the creative convergence between the two countries.

"We are keen to offer an opportunity for continued collaboration and engagement through films and the creative industry," he said.

Looking ahead, Doraiswami announced that the first World Audio Visual Summit (WAVE) will be held in Mumbai in February, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the event. The summit will bring together industry leaders, regulators, and creators from both India and the UK.

The screening event showcased three films that celebrate India's sporting triumphs and the power of sport in fostering unity.

83, directed by Kabir Khan, tells the story of India's historic victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. It captures the underdog journey of the Indian cricket team, led by Kapil Dev, as they defied expectations to defeat the West Indies and win India's first-ever World Cup. Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Kapil Dev was widely praised.

Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is a biographical drama based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The film follows Phogat's journey in training his daughters, Geeta and Babita, to become world-class wrestlers, challenging societal norms and gender stereotypes. Aamir Khan played the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, while Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra portrayed his daughters, Geeta and Babita, respectively. The film highlights the themes of female empowerment.

Chak De! India (2007), directed by Shimit Amin, stars Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan, a former hockey player turned coach of India's women's hockey team. The film focuses on overcoming personal and national challenges as the team unites to win the World Cup.

