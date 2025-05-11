Hilaria Baldwin recalls visiting hospital with Alec Baldwin after 'Rust' tragedy

Washington [US], May 11 : Hilaria Baldwin recalled how the 'Rust' tragedy affected her husband Alec Baldwin, both mentally and physically.

Hilaria Baldwin is recounting how the 'Rust' tragedy severely affected her husband Alec Baldwin both mentally and physically, reported People.

In her memoir Manual Not Included, the yoga instructor and entrepreneur described how her husband "became a totally different man" following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21, 2021, when a a prop gun he was holding detonated during a scene rehearsal.

Director Joel Souza was also injured. Baldwin was formally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter on January 31, 2023. The film's armorer, Gutierrez-Reed, was also charged.

The accusations were officially dismissed in April, but Hilaria reports that Alec's health "quickly deteriorated". She recalled rushing him to the emergency room.

"His hands became cold, and he could barely walk. I brought him to the emergency room. They did many tests. It was more stress, the doctors said," Hilaria said, noting that he had stopped eating and drinking. "It was like he was turning off," she added, reported People.

They headed home after that visit, but a few days later, his health worsened. Hilaria received a call from their nanny while taking their children to school, urging her to get back home because Alec was "really sick."

"I rushed back and found him shaking, unable to stand up. He still refused to see the doctor, doing his best Alec-curmudgeon again to make me leave him alone," Hilaria wrote.

However, Alec was not willing to call an ambulance , but Hilaria convinced him that he needed aid. They got into the car and went to the hospital.

But just as they arrived, Hilaria shared Alec was having problems with his vision, and then "slumped back, eyes rolling, mouth open."

"Mikey, our driver, ran inside the hospital to get help. I was sure Alec was dead. I thought I was going to vomit from feeling so helpless and heartbroken. How could this be happening?" recalled Hilaria, according to People.

Alec was admitted immediately and stayed in the hospital for a week. At the tile of leaving, "he couldn't walk without the help of a walker," Hilaria shared.

However, Alec had to return to the 'Rust' set to wrap up the shooting. The actor wore an orthopedic boot to create the impression that he was slow and weak due to an injury, so that the cast and crew are not aware about the illness, reported People.

The couple has also shared on how the 'Rust' tragedy affected both of them in their series 'The Baldwins'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor