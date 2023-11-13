Hilarie Burton says Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce will be "engaged by May"

Washington [US], November 13 : American actor Hilarie Burton opened up about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's budding romance and reacted to the adorable moment when Swift changed the lyrics of "Karma" at Eras Tour concert in Argentina to give a shout-out to her beau in the audience, reported People.

Indeed, what grabbed the eyeballs is that instead of singing "Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me," Swift sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

Kelce watched her performance alongside her dad Scott Swift.

As per People, Burton retweeted a fan-captured video of Kelce's sweet reaction to Swift changing the lyrics and the deafening screams from the audience in response and added her own two cents about the couple's future.

"They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas," she wrote in the post on X (formerly known as Twitter). "And then these babies are gonna be engaged by May."

Swift added another remark on the relationship after a fan commented on one of her tweets, saying that she had "never done that for any other guy."

"Because every other guy made her feel like she had to downplay her own work. This big ol beefy tree of a man is holding up signs and singing along! Catching her as she runs offstage?!?!" Burton wrote in a follow-up tweet before comparing Kelce's support of the "Anti-Hero" singer to her own husband's support.

"Just saying....strong @JDMorgan energy," she added, referring to Jeffrey Dean Morgan. "Get a man who lights up when you win."

With her tweet on Sunday, Burtonwho wed Morgan,57, in 2019 after ten years of datinghas now paralleled Swift's relationship to her own for the second time.

In September, she shared another similarity between their respective relationships as she praised Kelce for inviting Swift and the singer for following through on the invitation to come to see him play in Kansas City, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor