Hilary Duff remembers working with 'Lizzie McGuire' producer Stan Rogow

Washington [US], December 10 : Singer and actor Hilary Duff recalled working with the acclaimed producer Stan Rogow, who passed away recently. She worked with him in the comedy TV series 'Lizzie McGuire', in which she played the titular role, according to Deadline.

Rogow passed away at the age of 75. Hilary took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Writing this right now is bringing back so many distant memories of what feels like a completely different lifetime...One where I had absolutely no clue where I was heading or how I was getting there, but where I had that eagerness and blind optimism that accompanies youth and your first opportunities to step up."

She continued, "You heavily cherish the people who first believe and see something in you, and for me, there was a special a very special person who fought for me to land a role that would change the entire course of my life...and I'm so sad to hear of his passing today. Stanthank you for thinking I had "that special thing." Thank you for all of the Lizzie adventures. Thank you for helping create a reality I could never have dreamed of. Thinking of your family and your son Jackson at this time."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0pw2wwJ0r0/?hl=en

Apart from producing 'Lizzie McGuire', Rogow also produced the 1982 musical series Fame for NBC. Lizzie McGuire and Fame both received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Children's Programme and Outstanding Drama Series, respectively.

Other credits include Shannon's Deal (1990), Middle Ages (1992) and Woke Up Dead (2009), reported Deadline.

