Hilary Duff shares heartfelt birthday post for hubby Matthew Koma

Washington DC [US], June 3 : Hilary Duff sent a sweet message to mark her husband Matthew Koma's 38th birthday.

Duff, took to her Instagram account to share a message along with a series of adorable family photos.

Duff, known for her role in Lizzie McGuire, posted a carousel of pictures that showed some of their happiest family moments. One photo shows Duff and Koma lying in bed with one of their daughters, while others include Easter photoshoots, studio sessions, and sweet moments of Koma with their children all dressed in matching pajamas.

In her long and loving birthday note, Duff wrote about how much Koma means to her and how he supports their family in everyday life.

She began by saying, "My sweet insta poet - I can't compete with your compilation of words but I can share that every one of my days are comfier, funnier, sturdier, and more balanced with you in them. We have celebrated a lot of June 2nds together and since slide nine we've tripled in size."

"I'm so proud of us - making it through some of these days seems impossible but you are always there to cook or pack a meal, keep us caffeinated, carry all the bags, let me add one more stop/plan to our day, have a last minute party, or add a new animal into our already pulling at the seams life," she continued.

According to Peole, Hilary and Matthew tied the knot in December 2019. They share three daughters: Banks Violet, 6; Mae James, 4; and Townes Meadow, 1. Duff is also mom to Luca Cruz, 13, from her previous marriage to hockey player Mike Comrie.

