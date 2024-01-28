Hilary Duff shows off baby bump in new family update

Los Angeles, Jan 28 Actress Hilary Duff, who is known for ‘How I Met Your Father’, gave her followers a glimpse into pregnant life with an Instagram post.

She revealed last month that she and husband Matthew Koma are expecting a child, reports People magazine.

Hilary Duff kicked off the family-filled post with a mirror selfie, showing off her baby bump in a chic white turtleneck and jeans.

The ‘Lizzie McGuire’ star also shared a sweet snap of her mom, Susan Colleen Duff, as well as several pics and videos of her three children: son Luca Cruz, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughters Banks Violet and Mae James Bair, whom she shares with Koma, 36.

As per People, in the photo dump, Mae smiles as she gets a manicure and, later on, rocks on a swing. Luca, on the other hand, poses side-by-side with his mom on the street. One clip shows Banks getting in a tough boxing workout as her mom cheers her on in a sweet clip.

Also in the dump, the 5-year-old models a cute pink outfit, which she styled with two space buns. In between the family fun, the actress also snuck in several nods to a current obsession of hers, sourdough bread — including a close-up of a loaf for the final picture. “Soon this will all just be sourdough content,” she joked in the caption.

Hilary announced that she's expecting her third child with Koma in December 2023 in her family's Christmas card on Instagram, which featured a photo of her cradling her stomach. "So much for silent nights. Love, the Duff-Bair-Comrie Crew," the front of the card read, while the back confirmed the news: "Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch.”

