Hilary Duff throws 'Montessori tea party' for daughters & their 98 friends

Los Angeles, Feb 27 Actress-singer Hilary Duff threw an elegant tea party for her daughters Mae James, Banks Violet, and 98 of their friends.

The party featured costumes and treats. Hilary took to Instagram to share the glimpses from the bash. She wrote in the caption, "Mission: annual Montessori tea party…… to me and all the moms who made this lit for 98 little nuggets - we destroyed and how tired are you still? (sic),” reports ‘People’ magazine.

The carousel post began with a sweet photo of Mae wearing a cream-coloured dress, an oversized head bow and small white gloves.

As per ‘People’, the toddler wore the look with a small gold necklace and two pearl necklaces and carried a black and white handbag. Her daughter Banks kept up with the party theme as she rocked a chic baby blue blazer and shorts with silver ballet flats.

She wore a pearl necklace and held onto a parasol as she posed for a picture with her younger sister in front of a paper flower wall.

In another photo, Hilary looked down and smiled at Mae as they posed for a group shot.

The kids also indulged in tea, fruit, croissants, and donuts.

Hilary shares Mae and Banks with her husband, Matthew Koma, whom she married in December 2019. She is also a mom to son Luca Cruz, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

