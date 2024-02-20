Hilary Swank opens up about challenge, rewards of raising twins

Los Angeles [US], February 20 : American actor Hilary Swank discussed about the challenges and rewards of being a mother of twins.

Swank and her husband Philip Schneider gave birth to twins, Aya and Ohm, in April 2023.

The 49-year-old Oscar-winning actor spoke to People at the premiere of her new film 'Ordinary Angels' on Monday at the SVA Theatre in New York.

"I think that being a mother of twins, I never have had a singleton, so I don't know what that's like," she explained.

"But I know that the sleepless nights are hard and when you have one that might sleep through the night, the other one's not, so it's kind of this trade-off every night."

"But I know this is also a season, and it too will pass, and I try and remind myself that there's going to be a day when I'm like, 'Oh, I'd love to wake up right now and just hold you.' So just trying and hold on to that."

She's already looking forward to the next challenge: when the twins are more mobile.

"Well, they're only crawling, so it's not like we're out of control or anything," she told People.

Swank stars in the Lionsgate film as Sharon Stevens, a "fierce but struggling hairdresser in small-town Kentucky who discovers a renewed sense of purpose when she meets Ed (Alan Ritchson), a widower working hard to make ends meet for his two daughters," according to an official synopsis.

She begins as a member of an alcoholism support group but later cleans up her act to assist a widower whose 5-year-old son is awaiting a liver transplant.

"What unfolds is the inspiring tale of faith, everyday miracles and ordinary angels," the synopsis added.

Jon Gunn directs Ordinary Angels, which also stars Tamala Jones, Amy Acker, Drew Powell, Skywalker Hughes, and Emily Mitchell.

During an interview on Monday ahead of the launch, the new mother revealed the particular meaning behind her babies' names.

"Aya was a Syrian refugee we met in Lebanon. So she was just this courageous, brave young girl full of life going through a really difficult time. My husband and I were like, she's so beautiful, what a great name," she shared.

As for the son Ohm, Swank said, "Ohm is considered the first universal sound and unites all people, and that sounds very fitting."

