Hillary Clinton cast in 'Into the Woods', to lend her voice to Giant character

Los Angeles, March 27 Former First Lady, US secretary of state and senator, Hillary Clinton has joined the cast of the upcoming production of the Stephen Sondheim stage musical 'Into the Woods' at the Arkansas Repertory Theater, set to open in Little Rock next month, reports 'Entertainment Weekly'.

However, Clinton will make an appearance in the capacity of a voice actor for the production and not on stage. As per 'Entertainment Weekly', she will lend her voice to the character of the Giant, which has been earlier voiced by artistes such as Judi Dench and Glenn Close. The voice for the Giant is often pre-recorded as stated by 'Playbill'.

Still, the show will present a rare opportunity to hear an American statesperson bellow at terrified underlings outside the office. 'Into the Woods', which is considered one of Sondheim's most popular and acclaimed works, follows several classic fairy tale characters, including Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (of Beanstalk fame), and Cinderella, as they embark on their familiar adventures.

But the show adds a unique twist to the tales in continuing beyond their "happily ever after" conclusions, exploring the consequences and moral repercussions of the characters' actions. The original Broadway production won Tony Awards for Best Score and Best Book, and the musical was adapted into a film starring Meryl Streep in 2014.

