Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap attends closing ceremony of 10th International Film Festival Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 18 : The 10th International Film Festival Shimla (IFFS) concluded on Sunday with a grand ceremony attended by Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla as the chief guest.

The event, which spanned three days from August 16 to 18, was jointly organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of the Government of India, the Department of Language and Culture of Himachal Pradesh, and Himalayan Velocity.

During the ceremony, Governor Shukla presented the award for Best International Feature Film to 'On My Way,' directed by Thierry Obadia.

The award for Best Long Documentary was conferred upon 'The Passion of Mahmoud,' which also garnered acclaim at the festival.

The Governor recognized filmmakers across various categories, emphasizing the diverse and global nature of the showcased works.

In his address, Governor Shukla underscored the significant yet often overlooked contributions of Gaiety Theater artists, contrasting them with the prominent discussions surrounding Bombay Theater.

He extolled the role of cinema as a transformative medium, capable of driving positive social change.

Shukla commended Shimla for leveraging its natural beauty and cultural heritage to gain international recognition in the cinematic world.

"The power of cinema lies in its ability to connect people globally, to share stories and introduce diverse cultures and languages," Governor Shukla stated.

He praised the festival for its role in placing Shimla on the global cultural map and reinforcing the importance of cinema in preserving culture and highlighting societal issues.

The Governor also emphasized the challenge filmmakers face in conveying emotions effectively through their work, noting that this ability to resonate deeply with audiences represents the true essence of cinema.

He called upon filmmakers to use their craft to guide society and address social issues through artistic expression.

Renowned actress Seema Biswas also contributed her reflections on the festival's significance and the art of filmmaking.

Earlier, Festival Director Pushp Raj Thakur honoured Governor Shukla, noting that this year's festival featured approximately 105 films from 27 countries and 22 Indian states.

The event provided a platform for 60 independent directors to showcase their work.

Also in attendance were Pankaj Lalit, Director of the Department of Language and Culture, BS Kundu, former Director of Film Division, and a host of filmmakers and distinguished guests from around the world.

The 10th International Film Festival Shimla concluded with a reaffirmed commitment to celebrating and advancing global cinema.

