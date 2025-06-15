Himachal International Film and Art Festival wraps up with enthusiasm

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 15 : The three-day Himachal International Film and Art Festival (HiFAF), held at Devlok, 15 miles from Kullu district, concluded on Sunday. Five thousand people participated in the festival, including locals as well as people from Himachal and other states.

As per the press release of Himachal International Film and Art Festival, fifty films were shown for three days, and workshops on mud sculpting, fashion design, modelling, dance, acting, and film-making were organised for school children, youths, and others. Five hundred children from schools participated in these workshops. The festival concluded on Sunday with sweet memories.

Actor Raghuveer Yadav said this festival will establish new dimensions. On the occasion of closing, film Raghuveer shared his three-day experience.

He shared that he has seen many film festivals, but this one held in the lap of nature is unforgettable in itself. This is an event where formality has not been fulfilled by just showing films; people have been given important information about film production, music, art, and other types, which is generally not seen in any film festival. He said that in the future, this film festival will establish new dimensions, as per the press release.

Organisers Raja Singh Malhotra and Anurag Vashisht thanked all the people who came to participate in the event for the successful event. He said that this is an effort being made to give a new identity to Himachal Pradesh, which is moving towards its success. We have planned to organise it in every district of Himachal. It started in Mandi district, and the second event was organised in Devlok of Kullu district. Soon, the place and time of the third event will be released.

On the third day of the film festival, under the shade of the tree, Vidar Joshi, Nitin Baid, Nishi Dugar, Yuki Ilyas, Kush Patel, Varun Tandon, Rushi Sharma, and Madoshi Nath shared their experiences with the school children and visitors present and answered their questions. The films shown mainly included Flower in Foglight, Delhi Dark, Nocturnus, Bob's Funeral, Sunflower, Bunnyhood, Lovely and Tip Top, Monsoon Walk, And the Sun Said, Washing Machine and Suraj Ka Saatvaan Ghada, as shared in the press release

