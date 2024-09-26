Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu congratulates Pratibha Ranta as 'Laapataa Ladies' gets selected for Oscars 2025

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 26 : Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' was announced as India's official entry for the Best Foreign Film category at the Oscars.

This announcement has brought the project into much limelight, and now Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has congratulated actor Pratibha Ranta for her impressive acting skill in the film.

Taking to X on Thursday, he wrote, "Himachal Pradesh's daughter Pratibha Ranta has impressed everyone with her acting in the Bollywood film 'Laapata Ladies' selected for Oscar 2025. Pratibha's acting has been unmatched not only on the small screen but also on the big screen. Your wonderful acting in 'Laapata Ladies' presents the condition of women and their experiences from a new perspective. This contribution of yours is important in changing the thinking of the society. Congratulations and best wishes to the daughter of Shimla for this extraordinary achievement. You have made the whole of Himachal proud with your art."

हिमाचल प्रदेश की बेटी प्रतिभा रांटा ने ऑस्कर 2025 के लिए चुनी गई बॉलीवुड फिल्म 'लापता लेडीज' में अपने अभिनय से सभी को प्रभावित किया है। प्रतिभा का अभिनय न केवल छोटे पर्दे पर बल्कि बड़े पर्दों पर भी बेमिसाल रहा है। 'लापता लेडीज' में आपका अद्भुत अभिनय महिलाओं की स्थिति और उनके… pic.twitter.com/wknq6PBTsg — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) September 26, 2024

Brimming with excitement, earlier Pratibha spoke withand expressed her heartfelt gratitude.

"I love this feeling...we were not expecting it but we were definitely hoping for something of that sort to happen. Today it finally happened. So, we are quite happy. In a day or two, I will meet Kiran (Kiran Rao) ma'am and Aamir sir (Aamir Khan). I will meet the entire team soon. I just want to say that I am grateful...Can't describe this feeling in words," she said.

"It actually feels like all my hard work has paid off right now. You achieve one goal, then you tend to broaden your vision, and you're able to set more goals. I think that is happening to me right now. I'm able to see a spectrum beyond what I had ever imagined for myself," Pratibha highlighted.

Directed by Kiran Rao and produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' was released in theatres on March 1, 2024. It also starred Sparsh, Nitanshi Goel, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam.

'Laapataa Ladies' takes viewers back to rural India in 2001. Its narrative revolves around two brides who get exchanged during a train journey. The journey filled with twists and turns begins as their husbands start searching for the real bride.

Kiran also expressed her gratitude for getting a chance to make her film reach a global audience.

"I am very happy. I was not expecting an Oscar entry as many good films have been made this year. Now we will have a chance to show this film to a much larger audience. I would like to thank the audience for giving so much love to this film. I think there is something for everyone in this film," she shared.

"The film was made on the issues, expectations and aspirations of women. When such a film becomes the country's official entry to the Oscars then it is very encouraging. I think with this it feels like we are going in the direction of finding solutions to many problems faced by women. People have appreciated the introduction of new faces and talents in this film. It took us 4-5 years to make this film, I want to thank the whole team of the film... Oscars ka raasta lamba aur kathin hota hai par hum apni taraf se puri koshish karenge (The journey to Oscars is not going to be easy but we will give it all)," Kiran emphasised.

