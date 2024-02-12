Himani Shivpuri opens up on adopting stray dogs on sets of ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’

Mumbai, Feb 12 Actress Himani Shivpuri has expressed her deep affinity for animals, and opened up about her experience on adopting stray dogs on the sets of the sitcom ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, sharing anecdotes of nurturing the four-legged companions like a devoted mother.

Himani, who portrays Katori Amma in the show, said: “Since childhood, I have been an ardent animal lover. From birds, rabbits and cats to dogs, I have been a mother to all of them. A furry friend at home can make us smile with a simple woof and cuddle. But strays are as loving and loyal as purebred dogs and deserve the same kind of love.

“While everyone looks after pedigree pets, it is necessary to give a home to these stray dogs who need food, protection and shelter.”

Speaking about adopting dogs on the sets of ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, the senior actress said: “I adopted all the stray dogs and cared for them like a mother. It’s been six years now, and all the dogs are very much attached to me. I provide them with food, water, shelter and basic veterinary treatment.”

The ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ actress continued, “I have also named my dogs -- ‘Jenny’, ‘Tiger’, and ‘Scotty’. Whenever I am not on the sets or have a day off, I inform the team to feed them and take updates on their well-being. I feed two dogs regularly in my building as well.”

“My dogs enjoy my weekly special menu that includes oats, sweet potatoes, eggs, rice, and various meats,” she added.

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ airs on &TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor