Himani Shivpuri, Vidisha Srivastava reveal their special 'Raksha Bandhan' plans

Mumbai, Aug 18 Actresses Himani Shivpuri and Vidisha Srivastava have shared about their cherished bonds with brothers, and revealed about the special celebrations they have planned for this year’s Raksha Bandhan.

Himani, who plays Katori Amma in the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' shared: "We celebrate Raksha Bandhan most traditionally. It is always a huge festival in my hometown, Dehradun. We host the festivities in our old house with my extended family. In our home, it is almost like a custom where we meet, tie Rakhi to our brothers, and then binge on our favourite cuisine. And nothing will change this year."

"Due to my busy shooting schedule, I may not attend the event with my family this year. However, I will send my Rakhi to my brother and will be present on the video call. But that does not mean that my Raksha Bandhan will end there. As soon as I get my next long break, I will visit home and have a good time with my family and, of course, my beloved brother. Gift bhi to lena hai (laughs)," said Himani, who is known for her work in the movie 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'.

She further added: "But to be honest, my brother is very special to me. He is not just my brother but also a father when I am looking for guidance and a friend when I must share some secret and have an opinion. I am grateful to have a brother like him in my life. I wish my brother Himanshu and all my other brothers a Happy Raksha Bandhan.”

Vidisha, known for her role as Anita in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' said: "I adore my brother, Gaurav. He is one of the most important people in my life, who has always been there. Together, we are a house on fire. We love pranking and troubling each other. We will start the day with the traditional Raksha Bandhan ceremony at home."

"I will tie a beautiful Rakhi on Gaurav's wrist, symbolizing my love and prayers for his well-being. This tradition, filled with warmth and affection, is the heart of our celebration. Nothing beats the joy of indulging in homemade sweets during festivals. I have planned to prepare some of Gaurav's favourite sweets, like gulab jamun," she shared.

Vidisha added: "I have carefully chosen a gift that reflects Gaurav's personality and interests. It's a small token of my gratitude for always being my guiding star. I can't wait to see his reaction! The day will conclude with a grand family dinner."

The shows air on &TV.

