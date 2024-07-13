Himanshi Parashar reacts to 'Teri Meri Doriyaann' going off-air, says it helped her polish acting skills

Mumbai, July 13 Actress Himanshi Parashar has expressed her thoughts on her show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ going off-air, sharing that she felt a heavy heart.

Himanshi portrayed the roles of Sahiba and Gurnoor in the show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’.

The actress said that she couldn't have asked for a better debut as the show concludes.

Himanshi shared: " ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ was my first Hindi TV show. Being the lead of a daily soap on Star Plus is a big deal, and I made my debut with a bang. Our show used to hit the charts, making it a success."

“I’ve gained a lot of knowledge working here, be it technical knowledge, polishing my acting skills, learning about how things work in a TV show, and a lot more. I’ve given my heart and soul to my work. And this show was my life,” she said.

Himanshi continued, “I’ve made friends here and received a lot of love from the team. The audience has given us so much love to us and made Sahiba a household name.”

“All good things come to an end,” the actress said, adding, “When I got the news about our show going off the air, I felt so heavy in my heart. I remember being very emotional when I heard about Sahiba's character dying in the show, that was very heartbreaking for me, but the fact that I'll be playing another character on our show, which will be the complete opposite of Sahiba, kept me going.”

“But this time, our whole show is ending. So, it was quite hard for us. Knowing that our show is winding up and we’re shooting the last few episodes was not easy at all. We were all very much connected to our show,” she concluded.

The Star Plus show featured Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead, with Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora, and Prachi Hada in pivotal roles.

