Himanshu Malhotra reveals what drew him to say yes to his role in 'Rana Naidu Season 2'

Mumbai, June 3 Actor Himanshu Malhotra is all set to make his presence felt in the second season of “Rana Naidu.”

Speaking about his experience, he shared that the role was too compelling to turn down. With a gripping storyline and intense character dynamics, the new season promises to showcase him in a never-seen-before avatar. Himanshu, who plays the role of Paritosh Oberoi from the new Oberoi family shared, “This is my first major OTT project on a platform as big as Netflix. Before this, I did a series called Mauka Ya Dhokha on Hungama about two and a half years ago. But in terms of scale and platform reputation, this Netflix show is the big one.”

Himanshu further shared that Rana Daggubati’s fixer character steps into the lives of the Oberois to bring order to their turmoil.

“Without giving too much away, the show kicks off in episode one and unfolds dramatically across all eight episodes. There are some scenes where I ask Rana’s character to handle certain situations—some go as planned, others don’t. That’s where the tension builds,” he said.

When asked why he chose to be part of the project, the ‘Kesari Veer’ actor revealed, “One—Rana Naidu Season 1 was a huge success. Two—it’s a Netflix project. Three—the star cast is incredible. When I found out that I had prominent scenes with Rajat Kapoor sir—who plays my father-in-law—I was genuinely excited. I’d already been creatively locked in, and then I heard Kriti Kharbanda was joining too, followed by Tanuj, Rana sir, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Surveen Chawla.”

While Himanshu admitted he didn’t share much screen time with the rest of the cast, he found the experience of being involved in the project deeply satisfying. The actor mentioned, “Since they’re part of Rana’s personal family—we still share the overall narrative space. The role was compelling, the team was stellar, and the opportunity to work alongside such talent was too good to pass up.”

Himanshu Malhotra, known for his recent appearance in 'Kesari Veer', has joined the “Rana Naidu” franchise, playing an important role in the highly awaited second season. He revealed that this new chapter in “Rana Naidu” represents a major milestone in his journey within the digital space.

