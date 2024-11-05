Himesh Patel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s ‘Greedy People’ premiere date announced

Mumbai, Nov 5 The premiere date for the upcoming dark comedy thriller starring Himesh Patel, Lily James, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been announced.

Reflecting on what drew him to Greedy People, Himesh Patel shared, “I love comedy. I love having a laugh on set and sort of, you know, being able to lean into jokes and that sort of thing. But I also like it to have a real truth to it, and a substance to it. And that this certainly had had that in bundles, and I’d really loved where it went, you know, how kind of dark and twisted it gets as the story continues. And when I spoke to our director, Potsy Ponciroli, about it, he sort of had that, you know, he knew what he was making, he knew that that’s kind of what was on the page and what we needed to bring out from it.”

Speaking about his dialect, he added, “I had a couple of sessions with a dialect coach and, yeah, she sort of gave me some examples. We worked through it and landed on what I landed on. And, obviously, I was also aware of trying to be aware of what Lily [James] was preparing because our characters go hand in hand in that sense. So yeah, I always enjoy doing that, sort of building it, building that into a character is always fun.”

The dark comedy thriller tells the gripping tale of a tranquil community in a small island town that is thrown into disarray by a shocking murder. As the investigation progresses, the discovery of a hidden million dollars leads to turmoil and chaos, prompting a series of poor decisions among the townsfolk.

In the thriller, Joseph Gordon-Levitt will play the role of Will Officer Terry Brogan, and Will Shelley, played by Himesh Patel.

The murder mystery will premiere on Lionsgate Play on November 22.

