Himesh Rashammiya unveils new song 'Naya Pyaar Naya Ehsaas'

Himesh Rashammiya unveiled his new song 'Naya Pyaar Naya Ehsaas' from Ratnaa Sinha's second directorial, 'Middle Class Love'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Teraa Surroor' singer shared a new song video along with a caption.

He wrote, "Have composed and written this song with a lot of love. A song that takes you back to the moment when you fell in love for the first time.#NayaPyaarNayaEhsaas is out in the beautiful voices of @jubin_nautiyal and @palakmuchhal3Tune in now!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChMFVORAQQ-/

The lure of first love is hard to not be charmed by. Director Ratnaa Sinha recreates it for her upcoming 'Middle Class Love'. The first song of the film's album is titled 'Naya Pyaar Naya Ehsaas'. The song is written and composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Jubin Nautiyal and Palak Mucchal have given their melodious voices. The song brings back the nostalgic vibe of first love, the first brush with romance and the joyous emotions it evokes.

In an interview, talking about the track, Himesh Reshammiya said, "This song will remind everyone of their first love. The song speaks about the feelings that one experiences when in love and how first love will always have a special place in your heart. I have channelled my personal experiences with the music and I hope it touches everyone's hearts."

Jubin Nautiyal also shared, "Rarely do we get the opportunity of singing for a young college album. The film revives the genre for Hindi movies. I had such a great time working on the track Naya Pyaar Naya Ehsaas. It's bound to take everyone back to their memories of first love. The innocence and warmth of the song will bring a smile to your face."

The 'Kaun Tujhe' singer Palak Muchhal stated that " The melody of the song will touch the right chord with the audiences as it brings back the feeling of first love. It's always a pleasure singing for Himesh Sir and I had such a great experience working with him and Jubin on this song. I hope this song makes everyone relish their fond memories of love!

Director Ratnaa Sinha spilled the details about the song, "Himesh has delivered a very wholesome album to me which is in sync with the film's theme. The song Naya Pyaar Naya Ehsaas will take everyone back to the time when they experienced love for the first time. The melody of the song will slowly grow on you while spreading the magic of love. "

'Middle Class Love' stars Prit Kamani, Eisha Singh, Kavya Thapar and is directed by Ratnaa Sinha. The film is jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios.

The film is all set to release on September 16, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor