Himesh Reshammiya calls 'Indian Idol 13' contestant 'Vishu Ki Vinu'

Mumbai, Sep 22 Popular singer Himesh Reshammiya praised the 'Indian Idol 13' contestant Shirsha Rakshit for her singing style and called her 'Vishu Ki Vinu' as she dedicated her performance to singer and songwriter Vishal Dadlani.

Himesh said: "Your tonality is amazing, you are a great singer. Every sur and taal (tone and rhythm) was pitch perfect. Shirsha you are a total package. We love hearing your voice."

The Kolkata-based contestant sang a beautiful ghazal 'Aaj Jaane Ki Zidd Na Karo' which impressed judges Himesh, Vishal and Neha Kakkar and in fact Neha gifted Vishal's poster to her.

Shirsha added how she prepared a shayari for Vishal: "I am so happy to be on this stage, it is a dream come true for me. Vishal sir is my favourite and impressing him was tough as well as fun. I had prepared a shayari before my performance for him. I am so overwhelmed by the judges, who have supported me and given me this opportunity."

