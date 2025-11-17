Himesh Reshammiya trolls himself, asks Kartik Aaryan, 'Regular Gau Yaa Naak Se?'

Mumbai, Nov 17 Leaving everyone pleasantly surprised, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan joined singer Himesh Reshammiya during his Mumbai concert.

In the video uploaded by Kartik on his official Insta handle, Himesh was seen trolling himself. He asked the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actor, "Regular Gau Yaa Naak Se? (Shall I sing with my nose or in my regular voice?".

After hearing this, a loud voice from the crowd was heard saying, "Naak see (Sing from your nose)".

After this, we could see Himesh crooning the title song of Kartik's movie "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" in his iconic voice and style, while fans go wild watching the duo share the stage.

Himesh was also seen welcoming Kartik with a warm embrace as he entered.

Kartik shared the video on social media, along with the caption, "Legendary (sic)."

Kartik’s appearance at the concert kicked off the promotions for his forthcoming Christmas release.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, who helmed Kartik in "Satyaprem Ki Katha", "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" will see Ananya Panday as the female lead.

The project marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration after the 2019 release "Pati Patni Aur Woh", which also starred Bhumi Pednekar.

The movie was initially slated to be released during the New Year on December 31, but was later shifted to a Christmas release on December 25.

The 'Freddy' actor recently shared a vibrant AI-powered motion poster of the film, announcing its new release date.

Backed by Dharma Productions, along with Namah Pictures, "Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri" has already managed to create a massive buzz among movie buffs.

With Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari on board the team as producers, the movie will also see Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles, along with others.

