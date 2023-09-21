Hina Khan all set to make singing debut with 'Barsaat Aa Gayi Acoustic Version'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 : ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame Hina Khan, who was seen in the music video ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi’ opposite Shaheer Sheikh, is all set to debut as a singer in an acoustic version of the song.

Hina expressed her happiness in making a debut as a singer and said " I am thrilled to embark on this new journey as a singer and collaborate with Javed-Mohsin for 'Barsaat Aa Gayi Acoustic Version.' “

She shared her love for music and added, “Music has always been a passion, and I am delighted to share this track with my fans and music enthusiasts worldwide. I hope this rendition touches the hearts of everyone who listens to it”.

Javed-Mohsin, the music composer duo also shared, "We’ve always wanted to compose another version of ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi’ for Hina Khan since the day we heard her sing it. Working with her on this acoustic version has been a delightful experience. We believe this rendition will receive much love just like we did on the original one”.

The music video for ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi Acoustic Version’ features Hina Khan in many hues of love and longing. The video is set against a backdrop of soft pastel hues and ethereal lighting, that wonderfully complements the song's poignant lyrics.

Hina is known for being part of several TV shows including 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2', 'Naagin 5', among others. She also participated in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 8' and 'Bigg Boss 11'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor