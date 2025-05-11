Hina Khan calls mothers 'the biggest shield in a child’s life'

Mumbai, May 11 Actress Hina Khan shared a precious moment with her mother on social media this Mother's Day.

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress posted a video on her Instagram account where she was seen spending some lovely mother-daughter time.

The clip opened with Hina presenting her mom with a beautiful white flower. Later, she hugs her mother and keeps her head on her mother's lap. From kissing her hands, to pinching her cheeks, to kissing her on the forehead, Hina showered her mom with love.

Hina shared that this video is from Ramadan, when her mother was praying for her good health and well-being.

"This was captured by my brother during Ramadan. It’s just one moment of many such times when she prays for me in namaz , Each Day. In every Prayer she cries and prays for my wellbeing and my good health. She can miss everything but she doesn’t miss this, no matter what, no matter where. That’s a Mother’s Love. There’s nothing like it. There’s no one like her. A Mother is the biggest shield in a child’s life. She’s also the biggest boon. May Allah answer all her prayers (Ameen) Happy Mother’s Day Maa," Hina captioned the post.

For the unversed, Hina was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer and has been undergoing treatment.

On another note, Hina revealed that she has been receiving hate for supporting her country during the ongoing India-Pakistan dispute. She assured that despite the backlash, she will continue to stand by her nation.

She wrote on her Instagram stories, “All my Life I only saw affection from across the border. After supporting my country before and after Operation Sindoor. Many of you abused me, cursed me, many have unfollowed me. Many more threatening to unfollow me (sic).”

“This threat is accompanied by abuses, salacious and demeaning hate directed not just to me but to my medical condition, my family and even my faith. I don't expect you to support my country. You support yours that's ok, I don't expect you to understand the nuances beyond the mutual alienations. I only hoped that you will conduct yourself at least as humanly as I have been towards you all (sic)," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor