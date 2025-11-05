Hina Khan channels her inner ‘Anjali’, recreates Kajol’s iconic dialogue from K3G

Mumbai, Nov 5 Television superstar Hina Khan has been surprising her fans with recreations of fun and hit dialogues from the superhit movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

The actress recently took to her social media account in sharing a video of her enacting the iconic dialogue of Kajol from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. In the video, Hina can be seen playfully recreating the iconic “Woh Meri Dukaan Hadapna Chahta Hai” dialogue.

Dressed in an traditional Rajasthani lehenga and accessorising herself with royal jewellery and a smooth makeup, Hina captioned it as, “And reeling continues…” #reelsinstagram #reelkarofeelkaro #reelsitfeelit #trendingreels #ReelsWithHK”

The dialogue originally features Bollywood star Kajol and actress Simone Singh in the movie. For the uninitiated, talking about Hina Khan, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than 15 years. The show that premiered on January 12, 2009, also marked her television debut, making the actress a household name for her character portrayal as Akshara in the show. She was a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for 8 long years, till 2016.

Hina, after quitting her show, also made her presence felt at the International Cannes Film Festival, where she was lauded for her poise and fashion choices. Her photos from the Cannes Red Carpet had gone viral over social media back then.

The actress is currently seen on the couple reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga along with her husband, Rocky Jaiswal. The actress has been facing a tough time ever since she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

Khan has been putting up a brave fight against the disease and has been spreading awareness on cancer, citing her own journey and battle with the disease. The actress, during a recent episode of Pati Patni Aur Panga, revealed that she wears wigs, as she lost her hair during her chemotherapy sessions.

