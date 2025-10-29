Hina Khan channels her inner Poo, recreates Kareena Kapoor's iconic scene from K3G

Mumbai, Oct 29 Television superstar Hina Khan has been on a spree of recreating iconic scenes from Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan's hit movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

The actress recently shared a light-hearted video on her social media account recreating the iconic Poo dialogue by Kareena Kapoor Khan in K3G. In the video, Hina can be seen playfully recreating the iconic “Tumhe Kaafi Suit Karta Hai” dialogue alongside her professional team, which included her manager, makeup artist, and hairstylist.

Dressed in a shimmery and blingy green one-piece, Hina looked stylish. The actress shares a close bond with her work team and has been associated with them for years. Her manager, who goes by the name Hina, has been working with her for over a decade, since the very initial days of Khan's television career.

For the uninitiated, Hina Khan rose to fame with her portrayal of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show that premiered on January 12, 2009, also marked her television debut. The actress became a household name for her character portrayal as Akshara in the show, which she was a part of till 2016. Hina also made her presence felt at the International Cannes Film Festival, where she was lauded for her poise and fashion choices.

Her photos from the Cannes Red Carpet had gone viral over social media back then. The actress is currently seen on the couple reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga along with her husband, Rocky Jaiswal. Hina was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, and the actress is putting up a brave fight against the disease.

The actress has been spreading awareness on cancer, citing her own journey and battle with the disease. The actress, during an episode of Pati Patni Aur Panga, had revealed that she wears wigs, as she lost her hair during her chemotherapy sessions.

