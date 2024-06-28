Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage 3 Breast Cancer; Actress Shares Health Update With Fans

Actress Hina Khan, has revealed that she is battling stage 3 breast cancer. In an official statement posted on Instagram, she asked for privacy while expressing confidence in overcoming this challenge with the support of her family. Khan assured her fans, known as Hinaholics, that despite the difficult diagnosis, she is strong, determined, and fully dedicated to her treatment, which has already commenced. "Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger (sic)."

Further adding, "I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings. and love. Love, Hina (sic)." She gained widespread recognition for her role as Akshara in the popular TV serial, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. In addition to her television success, Hina has participated in reality shows like 'Bigg Boss' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', showcasing her versatility and winning a considerable fan base. She then made a transition to films and digital platforms with projects like 'Hacked' and 'Damaged 2'.

Soon after the post was shared, fans and friends reacted to it to wish speedy recovery to the actress. “U have always been very strong and sending you prayer and lots of healing ❤️,” wrote Rashami Desai. Ankita Lokhande also commented, “Hina u r stronger than this that’s it girl!!! This shall too pass !! Sending love and lots of strength to you right away ❤️ God bless you.”

Hina’s former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Rohan Mehra also wrote, “Oh no. Please take care Hina di . Coming to see you asap. ” Aamir Ali also called Hina “strong” and added, “I’m just a call away if anything anytime .” Shraddha Arya also commented, “We all Hope and Pray that you get out of this difficult phase soon… wishing to see a healthier, happier, stronger and more powerful you on the other side. ❤️”