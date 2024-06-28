Hina Khan diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer; says 'my treatment has already begun'

Mumbai, June 28 Actress Hina Khan on Friday announced that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, saying she is strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease.

Taking to social media, Hina shared a post which read: "Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

"I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings, and love. Love, Hina," the note ended.

Actor Jay Bhanushali commented: "Get well soon Hina". A fan wrote: "Stay strong, everything will be normal".

A user said: "u r strong daddy girl". One fan said: "Loads of prayers and strength to you".

Hina is best known for her role as Akshara in one of the longest-running family drama 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Alongside Hina, the show formerly starred Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda.

It currently features Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as fourth-generation leads.

The 36-year-old actress has also participated in reality shows like 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8', 'Bigg Boss 11', and 'Bigg Boss 14'. She has been a part of shows like 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' in which she essayed the role of Komolika, and 'Naagin 5'.

Hina also recently made her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', alongside Gippy Grewal.

