Hina Khan: Dressed as a bride after ages

Mumbai, Sep 16 Actress Hina Khan reminisced about her late father’s words and added that she dressed as a bride after ages for the grand finale of a fashion show.

The actress took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of herself getting dressed in a red lehenga and jewelry. The clip also featured her strutting the runway.

For the caption, she wrote: “My Father always used to say, Hey Daddy’a strong Girl,

Don’t be a cry baby, Never complain about your problems, Take control of your life,

Stand tall and deal with it.. So I Stopped worrying about the outcome, Just Focused on what’s within my control.. Rest, Leave it to Allah..”

“He sees your efforts, he hears your prayers and he knows your heart. Thisss wasn’t easy but I kept telling myself, Keep going Hina DONT EVER STOP..

About last night, Dressed as a Bride after ages, How do I look BTW ? DUA.”

The actress, who is undergoing chemotherapy for stage three breast cancer, shared a video of her dancing to the latest track "Saiyaan Ki Bandook" by her 'dearest' Sonu Thukral.

Taking to Instagram, Hina, in which we can see her wearing a black long sleeve T-shirt and paired it with an olive green skirt. She completed her look with a wig, sunglasses and black heels.

“Saiyaan Ki Bandook” is sung by Jaani, Renuka Panwar, and Sonu Thukral.

The song is picturised on actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pranjal Dahiya. The song directed by Arvvindr S Khaira, brings the perfect mix of love, revenge, and drama to life.

In the caption, Hina wrote: "For my dearest Sonu Thukral...Jao jaldi se reel banaao sablog".

Meanwhile, on September 11, Hina had shared an update about her health, revealing that her 'Mucositis' is much better, and thanked fans for sending lots of love to her.

She wrote: "This is for each one you.. My Mucositis is much better.. I read all your comments and suggestions.. You all hv been a great great help.. Sending you all tons of love".

