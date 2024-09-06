Hina Khan finds a reason to ‘smile through pain’

Mumbai, Sep 6 Actress Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for stage three breast cancer has shared that no matter what one must always ‘smile through pain’.

Taking to Instagram, Hina, who has 20.3 million followers shared a selfie, wearing a black hoodie and a white tee-shirt.

She captioned the post as: “Everything Hurts, Lekin smile nahi jaani chahiye.. Haina? So many problems, can't even Eat properly without feeling pain. But that's No reason to be negative. I choose to Smile and encourage myself. I tell myself that all this will be over and we will get through this (InshaAllah) One Smile at a Time. DUA.”

Earlier, Hina had revealed that she is through her fifth chemo infusion.

Best known for her role as Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Hina has participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, ‘Bigg Boss 11’, and ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

She has also been a part of movies like 'Hacked', 'Wishlist', and the short film 'Smartphone'. The diva has starred in music videos like 'Bhasoodi', 'Raanjhana', 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye', 'Patthar Wargi', 'Baarish Ban Jaana', 'Main Bhi Barbaad', 'Mohabbat Hai', 'Barsaat Aa Gayi', and the recent track by Asees Kaur, and Saaj Bhatt-- 'Halki Halki Si'.

Hina had also recently made her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', alongside Gippy Grewal. She next has 'Country of Blind' in the pipeline.

