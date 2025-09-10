Hina Khan gets emotional as Isha Malviya sings title track of “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”

Mumbai Sep 10 Television superstars Hina Khan and actress Isha Malviya, who were recently seen on the show Pati Patni aur Panga, seemed to have got along very well.

Hina easily shared a video featuring herself and Isha on her social media account. In the video, Isha was seen singing the title track of Hina Khan's superhit television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. To this, Hina was visibly getting emotional as she got nostalgic about her debut show. For the uninitiated, Hina Khan rose to fame as Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actress debuted in the television industry on the 9th of January, 2009. Hina, who had no godfather in the industry, paved her own way to her superstar status today all by herself and through her own talent. The role of Akshara went on to be one of the most iconic characters on Indian television, and Hina, despite quitting the show years ago, still is popularly known as Akshara. The songs of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, from the title track to "Badhai Ho", "Soni Chidiya" and others, are still popular even after 16 years since the show's debut. Hina was a part of the show from 2009 to 2017. The character of Akshara Singhania was based in the city of Udaipur, Rajasthan, and was shown to be extremely naive yet strong, uniting the entire family and making her an epitome of the perfect ‘bahu’ (daughter-in-law).

Talking about Hina Khan, after quitting the show, she went on to participate in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss season 11. In both the reality shows, Hina Khan was the first runner-up and received immense love from fans. Khatron Ke Khiladi showcased Hina Khan's strength and determination to the audience, while Bigg Boss showcased the exact real side of Khan, which also did impact her public image negatively. After hosting the reality shows, Hina Khan walked the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for her movie, "Lines". The actress who got married to her long-time boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, in June 2025 is currently seen on the couple's reality show, Pati Patni aur Panga, along with him.

