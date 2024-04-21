Hina Khan gets emotional as she remembers her father

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 : Actor Hina Khan penned an emotional Instagram post in beloved memory of her late father.

"Around 4:45 pm Shalimar Garden Srinagar, I was busy shooting, a call came in, your father is no more they said... yes, it was 20th April 2021. This day three years today daddy," she wrote on Saturday, adding a broken red heart emoji.

Hina keeps sharing posts for her father. Three months after her father died, she took to Instagram and penned, "Tumhaari khushi mai hi meri khushi He said, #Always. The First one to clap for me (wholeheartedly) Miss the sparkle in your eyes Dad.. Three Months.. Daddy's strong girl..This is what you always called me.. Not that strong to bear your loss dad."

Hina's father passed away after a cardiac arrest. She was shooting for a music video in Kashmir when she received word of her father's demise.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina is all set to make her debut in Punjabi industry with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', which is slated to release on May 10. The film also features Gippy Grewal and his son Shinda.

'Shinda Shinda No Papa' is a heart-warming family comedy, helmed by director Amarpreet GS Chhabra.

The film is written by Naresh Kathooria.

