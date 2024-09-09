Hina Khan has 'promise to fulfil' for her 'future self'; drops workout video

Mumbai, Sep 9 Despite undergoing chemotherapy for Stage Three breast cancer, actress Hina Khan remains undeterred, and on Monday has offered her followers a glimpse into her ongoing journey towards recovery.

Taking to Instagram, Hina, who has 20.3 million followers, shared a Reel video of her workout session. In the clip, we can see Hina lifting weights, doing leg workouts, and other exercises.

The video is captioned as: "Thousand Reasons may present itself to pull you down everyday. But I have a Promise to fulfil for my future self. And I am committed, are you ? DUA #ScarredNotScared #AWindowToMyJourney #TheGirlWhoNeverGivesUp #DaddysStrongGirl #OneDayAtATime".

She was showered with love by her fans, as they wrote: "You are an inspiration", "Most bravest girl", "Get well soon", and "u will rock again".

Earlier, Hina had revealed that she is through her fifth chemo infusion.

Best known for her role as Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Hina has participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, ‘Bigg Boss 11’, and ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

She has also been a part of the movies like 'Hacked', 'Wishlist', and a short film 'Smartphone'. The diva has starred in music videos like 'Bhasoodi', 'Raanjhana', 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye', 'Patthar Wargi', 'Baarish Ban Jaana', 'Main Bhi Barbaad', 'Mohabbat Hai', 'Barsaat Aa Gayi', and the recent track by Asees Kaur, and Saaj Bhatt-- 'Halki Halki Si'

Hina had also recently made her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', alongside Gippy Grewal. She next has 'Country of Blind' in the pipeline.

