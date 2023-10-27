Hina Khan hospitalized, actor shares health update

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Hina Khan recently posted a picture on her social media and shared her health update with her fans.

Taking to Instagram, Hina shared a mirror selfie in which she could be seen donning hospital clothes and with a bandage on her hand.

She captioned the picture, "Spread Love and happiness". She added, "No matter whr u are, what state of mind you are in, if u find a mirror; do not miss to click a mirror selfie."

Hina has been hospitalized at the Kokilaben Hospital, in Mumbai.

However, the actor didn't reveal the reason behind her hospitalization.

Hina became a household name with her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

Hina recently gathered all the eyeballs as she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in New Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, she talked about how she feels walking the ramp.

She said, "It feels nice. Fashion is always my comfort zone. I really feel nice whenever I get the opportunity to walk the ramp, for that matter just to simply dress up. When I was told about it, I didn't want to miss the opportunity...I really looked forward to this match and this whole show. It went very well and I got a lot of compliments."

