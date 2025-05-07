Hina Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Rahul Vaidya and others applaud Indian Army for Operation Sindoor

Mumbai, May 7 TV actors across the country have come forward to express their admiration for the Indian Armed Forces following the success of Operation Sindoor.

From Hina Khan and Munawar Faruqui to Rahul Vaidya and others, many took to social media to praise the army's courage, precision, and strategic execution in targeting terror hubs. The operation, carried out without crossing into Pakistan’s airspace, struck nine key sites believed to be connected to recent terror activities against India. Locations targeted included Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir — areas known to house terror infrastructure.

Sharing her pride, Hina Khan took to her Instagram stories to share the post uploaded on the Indian army's official Instagram page, which wrote Operation Sindoor. The actress added the Indian tricolor national flag.

Lauding the Indian Army, Munawar Faruqui wrote, “Be-hadd zaruri jawab aur Insaaf woh auraton ke liye jinka sindoor mitaya gaya tha!! Most needed answer to Enemies of humanity: Jai Hind #OperationSindoor.” Actor Abhishek Kumar proudly echoed Jai Hind while sharing the Indian Army’s official post on his Instagram. Rahul Vaidya penned a heartfelt, “May the all mighty protect our armed forces and bless them with success to destroy the terrorists. Jai Hind.”

In her heartfelt post, the 'Anupamaa' actor Rupali Ganguly expressed her admiration and respect for the brave heroes of Operation Sindoor. She wrote, “Cheers to the heroes of #OperationSindoor With courage and precision, our forces crushed terror hubs. India stands tall. Jai Hind!”

Actor Romiit Raaj shared, “Heartfelt prayers for our brave armed forces leading Operation Sindoor with unmatched courage against terrorism. May God protect our soldiers, our nation, and every citizen. It’s a proud moment. My country also has to take a stand and they took it. Jai Hind!!.”

According to sources, India launched 24 missile strikes at nine separate locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, eliminating 70 terrorists in a powerful retaliation to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The operation, named Operation Sindoor, was described as far more than just a military maneuver.

The strikes also left over 60 terrorists wounded, with the targets spread across Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bahawalpur, Rawalakot, Chakswari, Bhimber, Neelum Valley, Jhelum, and Chakwal. Defence officials confirmed that those neutralized included several mid- and high-level field commanders linked to terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor