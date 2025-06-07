Hina Khan on 11 years of Modi government: In every field, we are better than before

Mumbai, June 7 As the country marks 11 years under the iconic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actress Hina Khan shared that India has become very powerful and that the country is now better than before in “every field”.

Talking exclusively to IANS about 11 years of Modi government and his leadership, Hina told IANS: “From my limited experience, I feel that India is very powerful.”

She added: “In areas like infrastructure, technology, space, medicine, Ayushmaan Bharat, poverty reduction, defence, and the economy — we are better than before.”

The 37-year-old actress believes that India can become a developed country, a vision she credited to the iconic leader Narendra Modi.

“India can also become a developed country, and that too in our lifetime. To be very honest, it was our Prime Minister who first envisioned this dream. And with the way development and improvement are happening, I personally believe that we will be able to see a developed India soon,” she said.

In other news, Hina on June 4 announced that she has finally tied-the-knot with Rocky Jaiswal.

She took to Instagram, where she made the announcement, which featured several pictures from their special day.

They wrote in the caption, “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers.”

“Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband. #MM’sMinimalistBride #TwinFlame #OurLoveStory #SoulBound A special piece from the one and only MM”.

Talking about their love, Hina and Rocky initially met on the set of the popular show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. While Hina was the lead Akshara on the show, Rocky Jaiswal was the supervising producer.

