Hina Khan on Cannes 2022: Hope I continue to represent India and make my country proud

Mumbai, May 25 Actress Hina Khan has had two Cannes Film Festival experiences so far. Her debut at the French Riviera in 2019 and her second outing there in 2022 has also been an experience that she will always remember.

Says Hina: "Representing India on the global platform is a huge deal. And I consider that a very high honour. And I am so glad that I gotta do it at both of my Cannes appearances. I sincerely hope that I continue to get this opportunity every time."

Hina's Indo-English film 'Country of Blind's posters, launched at the prestigious film festival.

Talking about it, Hina reveals: "I remember launching Lines' poster and the praise that accompanied that was immense. And it only grew manifold when I launched 'Country of Blind' poster. Both the films have been very close to my heart for various reasons and both being at Cannes only made them even more special. I couldn't have asked for anything more at that moment!"

Hina also went on to elaborate more on why her presence at Cannes matters a lot to her.

"Cannes is a platform where different film fraternities come together to celebrate cinema and represent their respective countries. I consider myself very fortunate to have been on that platform to represent my country. That's what I want to do, represent India and make it shine on the world map," Hina confesses.

The film festival was held online in 2020 and because of vaccinations, many attendees couldn't make it to the event in 2021.

Talking about it, Hina adds: "The pandemic disrupted everything. But it was refreshing to go to Cannes after 2 years. What also came as a very pleasant surprise was to see how much Indian representation has increased in comparison to what we saw in 2019. It was lovely to see so many Indian actresses and talent walk the red carpet and represent India. In fact, the kind of content presented this time at Cannes was also very enjoyable. I am glad to see that Covid did not dampen anyone's spirits."

