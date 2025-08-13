Hina Khan on recreating Deepika Padukone's Shantipriya look: 'I just gave it my essence'

Mumbai, Aug 13 Television actress Hina Khan's latest look for the reality show "Pati Patni Aur Panga" has been garnering a lot of eyeballs.

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress recreated the iconic look of Deepika Padukone as Shantipriya from her 2007 debut film "Om Shanti Om". Accompanying her, hubby Rocky Jaiswal was seen dressed as Shah Rukh Khan's character Om from Farah Khan's directorial.

Sharing what it was like recreating a look engraved in the books of cinematic history, Hina added, "Recreating something originally Created by the OG Shanti Priya Deepika Padukone being her absolute gorgeous self pulled it off unmatchably, it’s so stunning that it is engraved in the books of cinema history. I as a cinema buff just gave it my essence while Recreating it."

During a previous episode of "Pati Patni Aur Panga", Hina got emotional as she thanked Rocky for his unwavering support during her battle with cancer.

She was heard saying with a heavy voice, "He does a lot for me. When you are going through an emotional journey, it is also very difficult for your partner. Marrying a woman with all her flaws."

Reciprocating the love, Rocky reacted with, "If flaws look like this, I will marry her ten more times."

Reflecting on Rocky's relentless support, she shared that if there's one person she can see in her father's place, it's Rocky.

"The last one and a half years have been very difficult and there have been lots of ups and downs in the journey, but he stood by me selflessly," she shared.

With Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui as the hosts, "Pati Patni Aur Panga” has Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, and Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed as contestants.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor