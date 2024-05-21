Hina Khan pairs Anarkali suit with blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner & oxidised jhumkas

Mumbai, May 21 Actress Hina Khan exuded grace and elegance in a pink Anarkali ethnic suit, as she promoted her upcoming web series 'Namacool' on Tuesday in Mumbai.

The diva, who plays Rubiya in the show, is seen wearing a long pink Anarkali kurta and has a mehendi colour outline in the neck portion.

The kurta has intricate embroidery on the sleeves and the bottom line along with floral imprints on the entire outfit. It was paired with mehndi coloured dupatta.

For the makeup, Hina opted for matte pink lips, blushed cheeks, and winged eyeliner. She kept her long tresses open and accessorised the look with oxidised silver jhumkas.

'Namacool' stars Abhinav Sharma and Aaron Koul, and revolves around two inseparable friends, and the true definition of manhood. Set in Lucknow featuring two inseparable friends Mayank and Piyush who yearn for fame as they enter their second year of college and uncover the true essence of manhood.

Directed by Ritam Shrivastava and written by Shantanu Srivastava, this seven-episode series also features Abhishek Bajaj, Anushka Kaushik, Faisal Malik, and Aadil Khan in pivotal roles.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment Studios, 'Namacool' will premiere on May 17 on Amazon miniTV.

