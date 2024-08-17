Hina Khan pampers herself with ‘some shopping and hot chocolate’

Mumbai, Aug 17 Actress Hina Khan said that she stepped out after months to pamper herself with some “shopping and hot chocolate.”

Hina took to Instagram, where she was seen gorging on macaroons, sipping on hot chocolate and doing some retail therapy with some luxury labels. She was seen dressed in a neon green full sleeves T-shirt paired with blue denims and completed her look with a wig she had made her own hair.

“Indulging into a well deserved treat… Stepped out after months for some shopping and hot chocolate. Just me, pampering myself and loving it,” she wrote as the caption.

Earlier this week, the actress, who is currently undergoing treatment for Stage Three breast cancer, posted a video in which she can be seen flaunting her cut hair which is attached to a black cap. It showed Hina wearing the cap and smiling ear to ear.

"The moment I was diagnosed, I knew l'd lose my hair, I chose to cut it off on my own terms while it was still healthy, long and vibrant. I decided to make a wig of my OWN hair that would bring me comfort during this challenging time,” she wrote as the caption.

She called it an empowering decision.

“And I want to send out a special message to all my Women brave hearts out there who are going through similar struggles.. if you resonate with my decision and agree with it ..I suggest you too do the same.. it will make at least one thing much easier and you will feel better.. you will feel home."

Wearing her own “lost hair” feels like home to Hina.

She shared: “It's just a phase, I knew I will have to go through and decided preemptively to Normalise it first for myself and now that I have been using it, I thought it will be a good story to share with all of you. Because you guys have been like a dream..”

