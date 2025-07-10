Hina Khan Receives Flowers Bouquet From On-Screen Daughter Shivangi Joshi; Actress Shares Emotional Note

Hina Khan who is currently recovering from stage 4 breast cancer tied a knot few weeks back with her long time boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. On Wednesday morning Yeh Rishta fame actress Hina Khan shared a emotional note for her on screen daughter as she received gift from her. Hina and Shivangi Joshi are popular on-screen mother-daughter duo of Star plus popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehelata Hein. Duo has received many awards for their chemistry.

Shivangi gave a flower bouquet to her on-screen mother Akshara aka Hina Khan and Hina took her official Instagram account to acknowledge her gesture . While sharing a photo with Shivangi, Hina wrote an emotional note accompanied by a flower bouquet photo. In note she said, "Thank you for lovely flowers my dearest Shivangi...Plz know that, I am always, always here for you sister no matter what... Big love". While posting this story Hina also attached a song 'You can count on Me'.

Also Read: Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi attends special screening of Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great' in Delhi

Meanwhile, On 4th June 2025 (Wednesday) in presence of family and friends actress married to her long time boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. While announcing her marriage actress wrote a post saying, "From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband." Talking about upcoming projects actress and her husband Rocky Jaiswal are set to appear together on the upcoming reality show "Pati Patni Aur Panga" on COLORS TV.