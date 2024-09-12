Hina Khan seeks Bappa's blessings amid breast cancer treatment

Mumbai, Sep 12 Amidst the challenging journey of undergoing chemotherapy for Stage Three breast cancer, actress Hina Khan made a poignant appearance at producer Ektaa Kapoor's Ganeshotsav celebration.

The pictures shared by social media personality Rizwan Bachav, features Hina in a white and yellow co-ord set. She is happily posing with other TV celebrities, who were present for the festive celebration.

The snaps also feature Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya, Anita Hassanandani Reddy, Krystle D'Souza, Rithvikk Dhanjani, Ridhima Pandit, Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul.

In another boomerang video, we can see Hina posing with actor Sahil Anand.

Sahil has captioned the post as: "Bappa blessings".

Hina posted a sticker to the post: "Love and Friends".

On September 11, Hina had shared an update about her health, revealing that her 'Mucositis' is much better, and thanked fans for sending lots of love to her.

In a note, she wrote: "This is for each one you.. My Mucositis is much better.. I read all your comments and suggestions.. You all hv been a great great help.. Sending you all tons of love".

Best known for her role as Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Hina has participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, ‘Bigg Boss 11’, and ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

She has also been a part of the movies like 'Hacked', 'Wishlist', and a short film 'Smartphone'. The diva has starred in music videos like 'Bhasoodi', 'Raanjhana', 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye', 'Patthar Wargi', 'Baarish Ban Jaana', 'Main Bhi Barbaad', 'Mohabbat Hai', 'Barsaat Aa Gayi', and the recent track by Asees Kaur, and Saaj Bhatt-- 'Halki Halki Si'.

Hina had also recently made her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', alongside Gippy Grewal. She next has 'Country of Blind' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor