Hina Khan Shares Emotional Post Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Says "No One Wins in War Only Innocents Die"

Popular television actress Hina Khan who is vocal about the issues has shared a Instagram post on ongoing conflict between India-Pakistan after operation Sindoor. She also said that she is praying for the frontliners.

In her Instagram post actress said that, "No One Wins in war only innocents die on both the sides. Praying for the frontliners. We didn't want war before Pahalgam, we don't want it now...”

“Butttt Our people were killed, Our response was important, precise and non escalatory, We don't promote violence .. And I know all of us eventually prefer peace.. As much as I stand with my country to eradicate terrorism.. I also wish and pray for De escalation. Jai Hind," Hina concluded.

Hina also reacted to the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 innocents lives. Hina Khan is known for her role in long-running tv serial 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehelata Hein', She was also a part of Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.