Hina Khan shares her experience of entering 'KKK 13' as challenger

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : Actor Hina Khan shared her experience of entering the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ as a challenger.

The actor who was a finalist in ‘KKK 8’, said, “I've become more adventurous in every sense, not just in facing physical trials but also in embracing the unpredictability of life itself. I've learned to welcome new challenges, both in the real world and on the reel, with open arms. This newfound sense of fearlessness has opened up a world of opportunities and adventures that I once hesitated a little to explore. More than anything, this journey has been a catalyst for personal growth.”

On opening up about the current season and the challenging task she performed, she added, “This season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is an exhilarating rollercoaster of emotions, and there were moments that truly got my adrenaline soaring. The excitement of pulling off height-related stunts was especially close to my heart. I'm grateful that I performed one such stunt while singing my favourite song ‘Lag Ja Gale’. Overcoming my fear of heights makes me feel invincible. It's a thrill that's hard to put into words.”

She shared how her approach has changed over time from being a contestant to a challenger, “As a challenger on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' my approach to pulling off stunts was a bit different compared to when I was a contestant. As a challenger, there was a responsibility to bring a new level of energy and set a benchmark for the performance of a stunt. I hoped my growth from a daredevil to a challenger would be seen in this edition. I was more focused, strategic, and fearless. I was willing to take on bigger risks and push my limits even further.”

On her preparation work, she said, “From the moment I participated in my season, I've been continuously getting myself ready. The realization that the stunts you are going to face might present unpredictable challenges means that you can't truly anticipate everything. So, I rely on my instinct, immerse myself entirely in the experience, and as always, give my all.”

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor