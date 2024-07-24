Hina Khan shares picture with beau Rocky, calls him her 'strength' in difficult times

Mumbai, July 24 Actress Hina Khan, who is known for her work in television, has been documenting her journey after she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a mirror selfie with her partner Rocky Jaiswal. The two have been dating since 2014.

The picture shows the couple inside a fashion outlet as they both donned black. Hina expressed her gratitude towards him for being with her through the difficult phase of her life.

She called Rocky her strength and wrote: "You are the best. May Allah bless you always. My strength.”

Earlier, the actress shared a video on Instagram showing her visit to the hospital for her first chemotherapy session after attending an award show. The video showed Hina posing for photographers on the red carpet and receiving an award at the event. She then entered the hospital for her chemo session.

Hina Khan, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, rose to prominence with her role of Akshara in the television show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.

She has also worked in films ‘Hacked’, ‘Smartphone’, ‘Lines’, ‘Wishlist’ and ‘Unlock’. Her other titles include ‘Damaged 2’, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 8, ‘Bigg Boss 11’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Naagin 5’.

