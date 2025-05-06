Hina Khan spells out the difference between rape & s*xual assault in the light of Nishat Rape case

Mumbai, May 6 In light of the Nishat rape case in J&K, actress Hina Khan stressed the need to differentiate between rape and s*xual assault.

Hina penned on her Instagram stories, "Can someone for gods sake teach these Morons the Difference between s*xual assault and rape.. A Rape is a Rape. A Murder is a Murder. A S*xual Assault may differ in description but it's just the Precursor of Rape. It only means that the perpetrators COULD NOT do it rather than DID NOT do it. A Rapist blames everything else than Himself. Don't act like that Criminal. Don't use Alcohol to give the Criminal a 'Free Get Away Card'. Do not Justify Rape. Do not even Justify Sexual Assault. Not in the name of Religion, Community, Geography or Attire. These Demons Exist everywhere, in every community, every religion..lurking for Opportunity."

Hina further asked everyone to stop blaming alcohol as the reason behind such crimes. "Alcohol causes many things but it doesn't make a Good Man a Rapist! Stop Alcohol Blaming and Escapism. Good Men can Handle Alcohol just as they Handle Superior Physical Power compared to a Woman, they use it to Protect Women." the diva said.

She added, "I am not advocating consumption of alcohol..., but I don't appreciate people straight up blaming alcohol alone for this gruesome act."

Hina also asked everyone to stop mincing words when talking about crimes committed by Kashmiri Muslims. Her note read, "It's high time we call out what's happened without mincing words just because it's done by a Kashmiri Muslim and blame Alcohol for your so called Agenda.."

For the unversed, recently a nomadic woman was allegedly raped and murdered in the Nishat area of Srinagar.

If the sources are to be believed, four individuals have been arrested in the matter and produced before the CJM Court. The accused have been sent to six days police custody for further probe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor