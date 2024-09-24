Hina Khan starts celebrating her birthday 10 days in advance amid her cancer battle

Mumbai, Sep 24 Actress Hina Khan, who is gearing up to celebrate her 37th birthday on October 2, has chosen to start the festivities early, embracing joy and resilience even as she faces the challenges of undergoing chemotherapy for Stage Three breast cancer.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Hina shared a heartfelt moment with her 20.3 million followers, posting a snapshot of a stunning cake adorned with delicate rose petals and topped with a golden candle. The cake's elegance was matched by her caption, which read, "And it begins...first cake."

This simple yet beautiful gesture marks the start of her birthday celebrations, radiating hope and joy as she embraces life’s special moments during this challenging time.

On September 11, Hina had shared an update about her health, revealing that her 'Mucositis' is much better, and thanked fans for sending lots of love to her.

In a note, she wrote: "This is for each one you.. My Mucositis is much better.. I read all your comments and suggestions.. You all hv been a great great help.. Sending you all tons of love".

Recently, she also shared pictures of herself dressed in a traditional Kashmiri attire.

Best known for her role as Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Hina has participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, ‘Bigg Boss 11’, and ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

She has also been a part of the movies like 'Hacked', 'Wishlist', and a short film 'Smartphone'. The diva has starred in music videos like 'Bhasoodi', 'Raanjhana', 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye', 'Patthar Wargi', 'Baarish Ban Jaana', 'Main Bhi Barbaad', 'Mohabbat Hai', 'Barsaat Aa Gayi', and the recent track by Asees Kaur, and Saaj Bhatt-- 'Halki Halki Si'.

Hina had also recently made her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', alongside Gippy Grewal. She next has 'Country of Blind' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor