Hina Khan steps out for the first time in months amid cancer battle, enjoys a day of self-care

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 : Hina Khan, who is currently battling Stage Three breast cancer, recently stepped out of her house for the first time in months.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress dropped a series of pictures, giving fans a glimpse into her day of much-needed self-care.

In the pictures, Hina is seen treating herself to some of her favourite desserts, including cookies, macarons, and other savoury delights. The outing also included a shopping trip, marking a rare and special occasion for the actress during her ongoing treatment.

Along with the pictures, the actress dropped a caption that read, "Indulging into a well-deserved treat. Stepped out after months for some shopping and hot chocolate Just me, pampering myself and loving it."

Earlier this week, actor Shaheer Sheikh paid a visit to her close friend Hina Khan, who has been suffering from breast cancer.

On Wednesday, Shaheer took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post for Hina. In the post, he described Hina as "fearless".

"You are my cherished friend and I have always seen u inspire people around the world by doing the right thing but watching your grit and resilience in the last few months has made me feel so proud of you. You are fiery and fearless."

Hina revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post last month.

An excerpt from Hina Khan's statement read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer.

