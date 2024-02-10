Hina Khan's Goa travel diary is all about swimming, scooty rides & ice creams

Mumbai, Feb 10 Embarking on a picturesque journey in Goa, actress Hina Khan offered an enchanting glimpse into her swimming lessons, late-night scooty rides and indulging in delectable ice creams.

Hina's travel diary paints a vibrant picture of leisure and exploration in the sunny coastal paradise.

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame actress, who enjoys 19 million followers on Instagram, shared a series of pictures enjoying at Goa beach.

The clicks feature Hina sitting and relaxing in a chair on the beach, wearing a blue short dress, and black sunglasses. She is posing candidly for the lenses while sitting barefooted.

The post is captioned: "Goa waale beach pe..."

In the Stories section, Hina can be seen giving swimming lessons to a little boy named Kiyan Sharma Kapoor. The video was captioned as: "This cutie... I love kids, they put you in a good mood, and they are so full of life... The soul heals being around children... BTW I think I can be a good babysitter".

There is another video which shows the ‘Bigg Boss 11’ contestant exploring the delicacies of Goa. She gave the geo tag "Vagator, Goa". The snippet is captioned: "#creamchoc Try their mango cheesecake frozen yoghurt in a biscuit cone.. thank me later."

The 'Hacked' actress is also seen grooving to the tune of 'Bella Ciao' wearing a yellow dress, while she enjoys a late night scooty ride at Anjuna. It is captioned as: "It's all about late night scooty rides in Goa.."

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen as a challenger in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.

She will soon be seen in the English and Hindi bilingual movie ‘Country of Blind’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor