Hina Khan’s on screen mom Lataa Saberwal shares her Onam culinary delight

Mumbai, Sep 15 TV actress Lataa Saberwal took to social media and shared her wonderful experience after having Onam Sadhya.

Lataa, who has 1.3 million followers on her photo-sharing platform Instagram, shared a video with an AI-generated voice in which the ‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’ fame actress talked about her Onam Celebration at a renowned South-Indian joint.

At the beginning of the video, an AI-generated voice said, “Happy Onam doston and what's in my thaali today. Toh main aur Sanjeev ji aaj gaye Onam Sadhya khaane. O my god itna delicious food.” (So Sanjeev ji and I went to Kerala Lunch Home today to eat Onam food. Oh my God such delicious food).

She continued: “Wahan pe jo owner aunty hain wo apne haath se saari dishes banati hai jinme kul milake 27 dishes hoti hai, meetha, namkeen, chatpata, teekha kurkura kya kya nahi hota hai aur kele ke patte pe khaana khaane ka maza hi kuch aur hota hai.”

(The owner of the restaurant is an aunty who prepares many dishes with her own hands, which includes a total of 27 dishes, sweet, namkeen, chatpata, spicy, crispy and what not, and the fun of eating food on banana leaves increases).

“Maine toh pura safaachat kar diya aur dobara baad mein sambhar aur rice bhi liya. Main aur Sanjeev ji khaane mein itna busy ho gaye ki ek dussre se kuch baat hi nahi ki.” She concluded. (I did a thorough cleaning and then again took sambar and rice. “Me and Sanjeev were so busy eating that we did not talk to each other).

In the last shot of the clip, Lataa was seen interacting with her better half actor Sanjeev Seth.

Lataa also captioned the video post that read, “Happy Onam. Relished Onam Sadhya”.

In the video, many South-Indian delicacies were present including the main dish Onam Sadhya with Banana, Raita, Rassam, Nariyal Chutney, Sambhar, Rice, Banana Chips and Pickles were placed on the leaves of Banana.

For the unversed, Lataa is best known for her dynamic role in StarPlus’ ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as Rajshree Vishambharnath Maheshwari as actress Hina Khan's on-screen mother.

The ‘Ye Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' actress also worked in renowned films like ‘Vivah’ helmed by director Sooraj Barjatya and ‘Ishq Vishq’ helmed by ‘Abhay’ fame director Ken Ghosh.

–IANS

ays/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor